Isle of Man cyclist Matthew Bostock clinched a medal at the UCI Track World Cup in China over the weekend.
The 28-year-old from Glen Vine was selected to represent Great Britain at the event which took place at the Hong Kong Velodrome.
Bocky was named in the men’s endurance squad alongside Rhys Britton, Michael Gill, Logan MacLean, Will Perrett and Charlie Tanfield for the three-day event.
Competing in the men’s omnium event – which features scratch, tempo, elimination and points raced – the Manxman got off to a flying start by topping the opening qualifying heat ahead of Spain’s Albert Torres Barcelo and India’s Harshveer Sekhon.
First of the main events was the scratch race in which Bostock finished in 12th place one lap down on the winner, France’s Oscar Nilsson-Julien.
Bocky then improved on that finish by ending the tempo race in seventh place which moved him up the overall rankings, before his standout performance arrived in the elimination race in which he stole the show, claiming victory ahead of Torres Barcelo and Japan’s Kazushige Kuboki.
The final event, the points race, again saw Bocky to the fore as he came home in third place which was enough to secure the final step on the podium overall and the bronze medal.
His GB team-mate Matthew Richardson, who was the guest of honour at the recent Isle of Man Sports Awards, won two gold medals at the World Cup event.
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