If Douglas Rugby Club climb the mountain that entails a succession of knockout matches at UK venues on successive weekends through to May 9, they will truly conquer a rugby Everest.
Promotion to Regional One North West (level five) is at stake where Douglas, approaching their 49th season of national league participation, may have unconsciously aspired to since those tremulous first steps were taken on September 12, 1987 at Port-e-Chee in Courage West One.
The opposition in the newly-formed Courage Club championships were Eagle from Warrington and the Manx side won 12-6 to set sail on a remarkable journey up the league tables.
Several names on the Douglas team sheet that day resonate even now as key figures or bloodlines within the Port-e-Chee club - Tom Waterworth, Paul Snellgrove, Gareth and Geraint Maddox, Steve Cope and Neil MacGregor.
The travel mileage is long factored into the equations. A second trip this season to Vale of Lune in Lancashire this Saturday won’t deter coach Phil Cringle and the team, as Douglas only lost 26-17 in a tight finish at Powderhouse Lane in February and beat Vale 31-8 in November at Port-e-Chee on the way to heading the league table.
Finalising squad selection will have question marks over Matty Wood and Ollie Corkish availability, but otherwise there won’t be many changes.
There’s plenty of activity on the support front too, so spectators will be in good company if travelling over for the 2.30pm kick-off.
Douglas squad: O. Carvin, J. Campbell, S. Hoddinott, C. Garland, H. Cartwright, E. Kermode, L. Kirkpatrick, B. Everson, J. Dutnall, M. Oldfield, N. Robson, J. Duncan, K. Martin, H. Hewson, C. Martin, Z. Wickman, S. Higgins, R. Clarke, M. Wood.
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