Ian Hutchinson will contest the Supersport races at this year’s TT on board the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati Panigale.
It will be the Bingley rider’s first time at the TT on Ducati machinery, but he will have taken confidence from the recent success achieved on the Italian machines by Davey Todd in 2024 and most notably Michael Dunlop’s two Supersport wins last year, including a 130mph-plus lap in race one.
Team boss John Burrows said: ‘Ian needs no introduction – he’s a 16-time TT winner, with many of those victories coming in the Supersport class.
‘Over the last season or so, I’ve seen a real hunger in Ian again, almost a resurgence after what has been a few tough years for him.
‘You can see the desire to succeed is still very much there, and that’s something that really excites and motivates us as a team.
‘Ian spent a lot of time circulating with Conor Cummins on our Ducati V2 during the Supersport races at the TT last year, so I’d like to think he’s seen something he’s liked, or felt that the Ducati would suit his riding style.
‘On a personal note, Ian and myself both started our Mountain Course careers back in 2003 at the Manx Grand Prix, so it’s great to see things come full circle and to be teaming up for TT 2026.’
Hutchinson added: ‘I’ve known John for 22 years, since we both competed in the Manx Newcomers’ Race in 2003. I’ve always looked out for his results, and I’ve watched his team grow into one of the best-presented outfits in the paddock, alongside the business he’s grown.
‘I really admire his dedication — not just to his own team, but to supporting his sons’ racing too — so to be welcomed into his team is a privilege. I can’t wait to race the Burrows Engineering Ducati.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.