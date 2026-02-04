Island Games medallist Tyler Hannay was the winner of the rearranged Bikestyle Hamper Race last weekend.
The Manx Viking Wheelers-organised event was postponed at the end of December because of icy conditions around the northern course.
The five-lap event got underway from Jurby Parish Hall on Sunday morning and took in the regular Jurby/Sandygate road course.
Hannay, who won no fewer than six medals at last year’s Games in Orkney, eased to a comfortable victory, crossing the line a fraction over 55 seconds ahead of runner-up Michael Moss who edged ahead of namesake Michael Faid in a dash for the line.
Speaking afterwards, Hannay commented: ‘Great to start the 2026 season with a win at today’s Hamper Race. Tough Manx conditions made it a hard hour, but pleased with my own performance.
‘Really happy to have felt myself again after a rough 2025 period both mentally and physically. A big thank you to my friends and especially family who were always there by my side.
‘Also a big thank you to the Manx Viking Wheelers Cycle Club, Gianni Epifani and his team and the marshals for making this stuff possible.’
Manx Viking Wheelers’ Hamper Race, results from Sunday, February 1: 1, Tyler Hannay 1hr 3mins 52.02secs; 2, Michael Moss 1:04:47.13; 3, Michael Faid 1:04:48.53; 4, Tom Broadbent 1:04:48.71; 5, Niall Quiggin 1:04:49.05; 6, Abi Clayton 1:04:49.18; 7, Thomas Kirk 1:04:49.21; 8, Andrew Radcliffe 1:04:49.53; 9, Cameron Hounsell 1:04:58.24; 10, Alec Sorby 1:04:59.22; 11, Eric Kelly 1:04:59.49; 12, Mark Horsthuis 1:04:59.61; 13, Simon Harding 1:05:01.07; 14, Roch Morgan 1:05:01.34; 15, Zach Jones 1:05:03.37; 16, Cameron Leslie 1:05:40.88; 17, Luke Coomer 1:07:33.60; 18, Poppy Clayton 1:07:33.70; 19, John Garrood 1:10:37.42; 20, Mike Chatel 1:14:17.27; -1 lap - 21, Aifric O'Shea 1:03:17.29; 22, Nathan Hinks SM 4 1:04:50.43; -2 laps: 23, Nicholas Whitehouse 47:21.23; -3 laps: 24, Lily-Ann Scott 31:43.55.
