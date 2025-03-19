World 24-hour mountain bike Under-23 champion Owen Collins displayed his ability to ascend when winning the Isle of Man Hill Climb Championship at Druidale on Sunday.
The CC Isle of Man rider romped up the steepest part of the climb in a time of 6min 15sec, but his winning time was only three seconds quicker than Team RL360’s Daniel Minay, the leading youth. Third place and first junior was Alec Sorby (Utmost Mezzo) at another second.
It was a good day for the youngsters, with Thomas Hutchinson, Cameron Hounsell and Zach Jones completing the top six in front of leading veteran Simon Harding.
Abi Clayton was the leading female in 11th place, followed by her sister Poppy and Lily-ann Scott.
Results: 1, Owen Collins 6min 15sec; 2, Daniel Minay 6.18; 3, Alec Sorby 6.19; 4, Thomas Hutchinson 6.27; 5, Cameron Hounsell 6.32; 6, Zach Jones 6.45; 7, Simon Harding 6.46; 8, Thomas Kirk 7.11; 9, Tommy Bass 7.38; 10, Oliver Kennington 7.43; 11, Abi Clayton 7.47; 12, Hugh Osborn 8.00; 13, Bernat Munoz-Fite 8.09; 14, Ciaran Grimshaw 8.09; 15, Darren Leadley 8.13; 16=, Poppy Clayton and Lily-ann Scott 8.13; 18, Paul Magee 8.31; 19, David Kennington 8.53; 20, Austin Baglow 8.54; 21, John Garrood 9.32; 21, Caitlin Gelder 9.53.
UPCOMING EVENTS
A cross-country mountain bike qualifying race for this year’s Island Games is being held this Sunday at Cringle plantation.
Ellan Vannin’s Nick Corkill Road Race will take place over the Bride course a week on Sunday, March 30, based at Andreas.
To incorporate the 2025 Manx national road race championships, online entry is via RiderHQ, no late entries accepted - maximum 60 entries. Entries close 11.59pm next Tuesday, March, 25. Minimum age 14 at the time of the event.