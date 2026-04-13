The local cycling season roared into life at Jurby Airfield last week as Manx Viking Wheelers hosted the opening round of the Proper Manx Spring Series on Wednesday evening.
The 10-lap race provided an exciting and competitive start to the year, with the Utmost–Mezzo Isle of Man Junior Cycling Team making an immediate impact.
Starting in the scratch group, Alec Sorby and Zach Jones faced the challenge of chasing down earlier-starting riders.
The pace was high from the outset and the scratch group quickly began to close the gaps. Sorby played a key role in the early stages, responding decisively to several breakaway attempts and helping to bring the race back together.
With around five laps remaining, the race took a decisive turn. Zach Jones launched a strong attack alongside Matt Harrison and the pair quickly built a lead of around 30 seconds.
Working well together, they extended their advantage over the chasing pack for the next two laps.
Jones then made his move, pulling clear of Harrison and committing to a solo effort over the final two laps.
Showing impressive strength and determination, he held off the chasers to take a convincing victory, crossing the line approximately 27 seconds ahead of Matt Harrison in second place. A few seconds further back, Owen Collins completed the podium positions.
Behind him, Sorby continued to contribute strongly, his earlier efforts proving crucial to his team-mate’s success. Despite a determined ride to the finish, he was narrowly edged out on the line in the sprint for fourth by Cameron Hounsell, ultimately securing a commendable fifth place.
Proper Manx Spring Series round one results from Jurby Airfield on Wednesday, April 8: 1, Zach Jones 39 minutes 37.43 seconds; 2, Matt Harrison 40:04.34; 3, Owen Collins 40:06.47; 4, Cameron Hounsell 40:15.61; 5, Alec Sorby 40:15.62; 6, Michael Moss 40:16.08; 7, Tyler Hannay 40:16.30; 8, Simon Harding 40:16.37; 9, Nathan Hinks 40:16.61; 10, Mark Horsthuis 40:16.65; 11, Hugh Osbourn 40:16.65; 12, Nicola Quaye 40:17.28; 13, Niall Quiggin 40:17.43; 14, Eric Kelly 40:17.57; 15, Ross Thorley 40:17.71; 16, Gavin Collins 40:18.43; 17, Abi Clayton 40:18.99; 18, Richard Fletcher 40:19.72; 19, Ruby Oakes 40:19.80; 20, Craig Bishop 40:21.03; 21, Marco Almeida 40:22.28; 22, Oliver Kennington 40:22.72; 23, Tom Broadbent 41:57.94; 24, Thomas Kirk 42:14.17; 25, Nicholas Whitehouse 42:16.85; 26, Mike Nicholls 42:18.14; 27, Michael Faid 42:18.16; 28, Luke Coomer 42:18.70; 29, Lee Johnson 42:19.13; 30, Cameron Leslie 42:19.57; 31, Poppy Clayton 42:19.70; 32, Richard Cryer 42:19.74; 33, James Wright 42:20.20; 34, Ben Corkill 42:20.50; 35, David Hinks 42:21.14; 36, Nick Colburn 42:23.99; 37, John Garrood 44:45.74; 38, Paul Magee 44:45.75; 39, David Kennington 44:59.69; 40, Neil Brogan 42:06.62; 41, Caitlin Gelder 42:28.20; 42, Lee Clayton 44:20.82; 43, Anthony Coomer 50:35.42; 44, Lily-ann Scott 21:47.55; 45, Mike Chatel 10:49.07.
- The second round of the series takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) evening, featuring a 10-mile time trial starting from the Mountain View Innovation Centre on the outskirts of Ramsey.
GARY JONES
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