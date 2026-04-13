FC Isle of Man lost a nine-goal thriller away to Charnock Richard in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts won 5-4, with the Ravens coming from two goals down to push the Chorley side all the way, but were just unable to find an equaliser in added time at Mossie Park.
After a tense opening few minutes, Rick Holden’s Manx side thought they had taken the lead in the 17th minute when Jacob Crook turned home a corner.
But, while the ball appeared to strike his chest, the official on the far side flagged and said it was handball, with the goal being ruled out.
To compound matters for FC Isle of Man, not long after, Charnock took the lead when a free-kick into the box wasn’t dealt with and Nathan Nickeas was able to stab home from close range.
The Ravens responded by going close to levelling matters when Crook headed just wide from Ste Whitley’s corner, but Charnock quickly went up the other end of the pitch and doubled the lead when Nickeas scored his second to make it 2-0 inside 28 minutes.
Adam Adebiyi had the Ravens’ best opening before the end of the half when he curled a shot just wide in the 42nd minute but the scoreline remained the same at the interval.
Rick Holden’s side responded strongly after the break, with Crook reducing the deficit in the 52nd minute when he headed home after Adebiyi was denied by home goalkeeper Ryan Hamer.
Charlie Higgins then brought the Ravens level eight minutes later when he deftly headed in Dean Pinnington’s free-kick to make it 2-2.
But all that good work by FC Isle of Man was quickly undone as Charnock regained control scoring three times in 10 minutes through Lewis Haydock, Shay Stansfield and Jordan Darr to move into a 5-2 lead.
Despite the setback, the Ravens showed resilience late on, with Higgins winning and converting from the penalty spot in stoppage time.
An own goal deep into added time set up a tense finish, but FC Isle of Man were unable to find a fifth goal as the hosts held on.
- The Ravens are back in action this evening (Tuesday) when they travel to Lancashire to take on Barnoldswick Town, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.
Then this Saturday sees FC Isle of Man head back to Lancashire where they will face Padiham at the Arbories Memorial Sports Ground in their final away game of the season.
This was originally due to be the Manx side’s final game but the outcome of the recent match with Prestwich Heys is still to be decided by the North West Counties Football League.
Prestwich Heys had been leading 1-0 at the time of the game being called off.
It remains to be seen whether the match will be replayed, or whether FC Isle of Man will be awarded the points.