Steam Packet Holidays is returning once again as title sponsor for the Isle of Man Youth Tour this Spring.
The three-day event, which will take place from Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, is one of the most respected and competitive youth cycling events in the British National Series.
A highlight of the domestic calendar, the Youth Tour is renowned for its demanding closed‑roads racing and for offering young riders a rare opportunity to compete on challenging routes that showcase the island’s unique terrain and natural beauty.
The event attracts rising talent from across the UK and beyond, contributing to the development of the next generation of competitive cyclists, playing a vital role in nurturing young athletes, promoting healthy rivalry and strengthening the island’s reputation as a home of elite sporting events and community‑driven competition.
Isle of Man Steam Packet group managing director, Brian Thomson, said: ‘We are proud to see Steam Packet Holidays continue as title sponsor of the Isle of Man Youth Tour in 2026, supporting one of the most respected youth cycling events in the British National Series.
‘For many years we’ve helped bring families, teams and race officials to the island, and this continued sponsorship reinforces our commitment to the Youth Tour’s continued success and growth. It’s a fantastic showcase of young talent and another great example of the island hosting sporting events of real quality.
‘Our in-house travel agency - Steam Packet Holidays - gives the travelling public real benefits, especially when booking for larger groups.’
The event will begin with a prologue on Douglas promenade walkway on the Friday evening then head north on day two for road racing at Jurby before concluding on Sunday with closed roads racing over the rolling Stuggadhoo course at Braaid.
For further information log on to: https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/.../2026-Steam-Packet-Youth-Tour
