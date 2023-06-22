Isle of Man cyclists will be aiming for more glory at the 2023 British National Road Championships in Redcar and Cleveland over the next few days.
Attention now turns to the circuit race championships which take place later today (Friday).
While there are no Isle of Man riders in the women’s event, there will be five in the men’s which gets underway at 8pm, namely Matt Bostock (Equities Black Spoke), siblings Leon and Tom Mazzone of Saint Piran plus brothers Max and Zac Walker.
The week is rounded off with the blue riband men’s and women’s national road race championships on Sunday.
Holden and Jessie Carridge (riding for Hutchinson‐Brother UK) fly the flag in the women’s race which starts at 9am.
The men’s event at 1.45pm features Ben Swift, Bocky, the Mazzones, the Walkers, Team Novo Nordisk’s Sam Brand as well as island resident Chris Lawless (Lotto Dstny Development Team).