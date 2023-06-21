Max Walker claimed a silver medal in the men's under-23 time trial at the British National Championships on Wednesday morning.
The Trinity Racing rider completed the 27.4-kilometre Croft Circuit course around North Yorkshire in a time of 34 minutes and 6.590 seconds.
That was good enough to seal second place and a silver medal behind winner Josh Charlton of Saint Piran, while Joshua Golliker was third.
Max's younger brother Zac finished 24th in the same event.
Fellow locals Lizzie Holden and Ben Swift are riding in the senior time trials on Wednesday afternoon.
