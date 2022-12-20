Wheelchair competitor Darren Kennish made the last eight of the Malta International Darts Masters event in early November.
As a follow-on, he was joint third in the Malta International Open after losing his semi-final to a very in-form Vincent D’hondt of Belgium.
This was followed by the World Paradarts WDF Masters Championship at Assen in the Netherlands. Going into the competition, he was seeded No.1 in the wheelchair category for 2021/22.
On day one he topped his group, beating Martin de Long and spina bifida sufferer Yns Snelleman, both 3-0
The following day he defeated Wilko Wassink 3-1 to put himself into the last eight where he faced Denmark’s Frank Hansen, winning 4-1.
Unfortunately, Kennish lost his semi-final 1-4 in a very tight game against two-time Masters champion D’hont who went on to become champion once again.
Nevertheless, finishing joint third was a fantastic result to end 2022 on, a year that has seen him as World Paradarts No.1, British Disability Darts Association No.1 and BDDA Wheelchair No.1. The list of titles also led to him being voted BDDA player of the year.
Darren gives a massive thanks to his wife Janice, daughter Charlotte, son Juan (his number one fan) and granddaughter Nevaeh for all their support and help.
He expresses his gratitude to sponsors Horizon Darts/Laserdarts for all the help and supplying fantastic shirts and equipment, plus John West for all his help and advice which was greatly appreciated during was a highly successful year. Further support came from Alan King of Darts King Promotions and Georgie Revill of the Cookshack.
Locally, Darren thanks his son-in-law-to-be, Jack Slessor, for hours of practice sessions and finally Isle of Man Darts Organisation for allowing him to play in the Isle of Man Masters event at Ramsey Buffs Club, where he was unlucky to lose out 2-3 2-3 in sets to Brian Gelling.
Finally he gives a massive thank you to Bobby Gaines for organising the dart board at wheelchair height and Jayne Sayle for the hospitality at the event.
Darren (above) wishes everybody who has helped him this year a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.