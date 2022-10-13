Darren Kennish tops the world darts rankings
Darren Kennish travelled to Belgium the weekend before last and again hit the bullseye with success in a top-class darts competition.
In the group stages of the Cuesoul Belfry Open G-darts Wheelchair tournament he recorded 3-0 3-1 and 3-0 wins to top his group.
He had a walkover in the last-16 and won 3-0 against Noens Ronny in the last eight.
In the semi-final he defeated two-time World Masters Champion Vincent D’hondt 3-1 in what was fantastic game.
This took the Andreas man to the final on the main stage against another Belgian Serge van Belle.
Serge took a 2-0 lead with a brace of ton-plus finishes, but Kennish took the third leg with a 100 finish. He then won the next two legs to lead 3-2 before van Belle came back to level the match at 3-3.
It went into a last-leg decider with van Belle having the darts, but with some great scoring Kennish managed to get down to the double first, missing a 117 finish but coming back to take out double 10 and become the Cuesoul Belfry Open G-darts Wheelchair Champion for 2022.
The following day the Manxman played in the Cuesoul Brugge Open G-darts Wheelchair event, again topping his group when dropping only one leg.
In the last-16 he won 3-2 against Ian de Sweener, before going through the quarter-final stage a 3-0 win over Steve Plimley with a 112 finish in the third leg.
He once again went head-to-head with D’hondt in the last four, but on this occasion he lost 2-3 in another thrilling match going 0-2 down before pulling it back to 2-2 and missing tops for a 148 finish after 15 darts. D’hondt played out a 100 finish to win and become the Cuesoul Brugge Open G-darts Wheelchair Championship.
Darren once again gives a massive thank you to his wife Janice and family for all their support, along with Mike and Lorraine Callaghan for help in organising the trip and looking after him. Also sponsors Horizon Darts/Laserdarts, John West, The Cook Shack and Dart King Promotions.
He still has plenty of room on his competition shirts if anyone is interested in assisting with his travel and accommodation.
l As a result of the two recent tournaments in Belgium, Darren Kennish leap-frogged to the top of the Wheelchair World Darts rankings, 50 points clear of Northern Ireland’s Mark Couchman, who did not travel to Belgium.
