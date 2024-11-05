Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew returned recently from Budapest where he played in the WDF Hungarian Darts Open Classic and the Masters tournaments.
Despite stiff competition, he made it through to the semi-final round of the Open Classic, eventually beaten by the overall winner, and through to the quarter-final of the Masters – beaten by the same player.
Brew, sponsored by IFGL and IoM Sport Aid is already planning his next trip – he has qualified for the World ParaDarts Cup 2024 in both the standing and team events. He will be travelling to De Bonte Wever in Assen for the tournament on November 22-24.
As well as playing in the solo category, Callum will be part of the Celtic Nations team, joining two from Wales and one from Ireland to compete. The team is made up of two standing players and two wheelchair players.
This will then be followed in early January with the World ParaDarts World Masters and World Championships in Chelmsford.
Anyone interested in learning more about ParaDarts can contact Callum via his social media – Facebook and Instagram (Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew – Darts Journey).