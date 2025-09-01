FC Isle of Man were beaten by Premier Division league leaders Padiham thanks to a stoppage-time winner at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Finlay Holyoak scored in the fifth minute of added time to ensure the Storks maintained their 100 percent start to the North West Counties Football League season.
After a few half-chances for the Ravens, the visitors took the lead in the 18th minute at the national stadium when Oliver Roberts split open the defence with a through ball to Jack Price. He rounded the returning Matty Quirk in the hosts’ goal and slotted into the empty net.
The Ravens weren’t behind for long though, as on the 24th minute a half cleared Callum Sherry cross fell to Dean Pinnington and his rifled effort took a slight touch off the defender to leave Bradley Sullivan with no chance as the ball nestled into the bottom corner.
But in the second half Padiham retook the lead in the 70th minute as Bradley Knox let fly from distance, leaving Quirk with no chance as his thunderbolt flew into the top corner.
After the Lancashire side had a goal ruled out for a shove in the box, Charlie Higgins drew the home side level in the 83rd minute.
Set up by Pinnington, Higgins found the bottom corner to bring the Ravens back level.
As the game looked to be heading towards a 2-2 draw, Padiham caught the Ravens from a corner as Holyoak headed home to make it 3-2 and leaving FC Isle of Man with no time to fight back as they slip to the foot of the table.
SAM TURTON
- The Manx side are back in action this Saturday afternoon when they travel to Burscough for a 3pm kick-off.
