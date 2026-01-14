The GH Corlett Woods Cup fires into life this weekend with two preliminary round games.
The second-tier competition pitches Marown against Colby in Crosby and St George’s against Castletown at Glencrutchery Road.
A combination of free weeks and weather-enforced postponements mean Marown haven’t kicked a ball in anger since the end of November.
Colby on the other hand have played three times in that period, including claiming the cup scalp of top-flight Foxdale at the start of this month. They also won the corresponding league fixture in September 5-1, suggesting it will be their name in the hat for the first round proper.
Castletown will start as marginal favourites in their tie with hosts Geordies. Town won the pair’s sole league encounter 5-0 in October and, in a quirk of the fixtures, the pair will meet again in the league next weekend.
There’s three games planned in Ardern and Druggan Division Two on Saturday.
Third-place RYCOB’s promotion bid suffered a blow last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Governor’s Athletic.
The northerners are now nine points behind Castletown, but having played a game more than the Mets.
This week Youthie will be aiming to try and keep on the tails of their rivals when they face bottom side Douglas and District in Ramsey.
Pulrose United are level on points with RYCOB in the standings but having played two games fewer.
They take on second-bottom Governor’s Athletic at St Ninian’s in a match they should be favourites to take all three points from. However, Governor’s showed last week they can mix it with the league’s stronger teams.
Elsewhere, Malew host Douglas Royal in what should be a tight game at Clagh Vane.
The two sides sit in seventh and sixth respectively, with only two points between them. The southerners, however, have played three games fewer and go into this fixture off the back of an 11-0 win over Douglas and District.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.