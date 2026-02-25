isle of Man Darts Organisation’s (IoMDO) Nationals took centre stage at the Manor in Willaston last Saturday in a day-long celebration of the island’s top darting talent.
The event featured men’s and women’s singles competitions alongside men’s, women’s and mixed pairs, attracting 68 entries for the singles events.
The mixed pairs final was a tightly-contested affair, with Robbie Nelson and Toni Thomas edging out Walter McCarthy and Jess Corlett 3-2.
The women’s pairs saw Nikki Bardsley and Sarah Taylor triumph 3-2 over Vikki Cannan and Louise Gregory, while the men’s pairs title went to Robbie Nelson and Colin Tyrer who defeated Mark Venables and Chris Gilbert 3-1.
In the women’s singles, which featured 17 entries, Sophie Hicklin defeated Nikki Bardsley 4-2 in one semi-final, while Vikki Cannan overcame Jess Corlett 4-2 in the other.
Cannan then claimed the title with a 4-1 win over Hicklin in the final.
The quarter-finals saw Robbie Lawson beat Chris Paden 5-2, Aaron Bradley defeat Aaron Kennaugh 5-0, Kevin Lane overcome Walter McCarthy 5-1, and Alan Young progress via a walkover.
In the semi-finals, Bradley defeated Lawson 5-2, while Lane narrowly overcame Young 5-4, all legs going with the throw.
The men’s final proved a dramatic conclusion, with Bradley leading 5-4 before Lane hit a 167 checkout to force a deciding 11th leg, which he then took to win the title 6-5.
Throughout the day and evening, the Manor buzzed with excitement, with spectators closely following the tightly-fought matches even if they were not competing.
Isle of Man Darts Organisation thanked all players, markers, organisers, the Manor staff plus Grill and Chill for their support, as well as sponsors Okell’s Inns.
