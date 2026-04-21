Manxman Conor Cummins has joined Michael Rutter’s Bathams AJN Racing for this summer’s TT.
In the Supersport category, another new deal will see him ride a Suzuki GSX-R750 for North Lincs Components in both races, the machine previously campaigned by James Hind, who secured fifth and sixth place finishes in 2024 and 2025 respectively.
Although it means Cummins’s TT campaign will have a whole new look to it compared to previous seasons, the 39-year-old already has experience of the BMW machinery.
At last year’s TT he rode the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW M1000RR to fifth and sixth place finishes in the two Superstock races, recording a best lap of 131.528mph around the Mountain Course.
He remains one of the fastest competitors ever to lap the Mountain Course and will be targeting a return to the podium for the first time since 2022, when he claimed third-place finishes in both the Superstock and Senior races.
In the Superstock race that year he also set his fastest ever lap at 133.116mph, making him the sixth fastest rider of all-time.
Cummins made his TT debut in 2006, finishing 17th in the Senior to claim the Newcomer’s Trophy.
Since then he has established himself as one of the island’s most accomplished TT competitors, he has claimed 12 podiums, including five in the prestigious Senior TT where he has recorded two second-place and three third-place finishes.
Further success has come in the Superbike class, including consecutive podium finishes in both the Superbike and Senior races in 2018 and 2019.
He has also secured two podiums in the Superstock category and demonstrated his versatility with further top-three finishes in the Supersport and Lightweight classes.
Conor Cummins said: ‘Getting to ride the Bathams AJN BMW will be a great addition to my 2026 TT plans.
‘The team has got a lot of experience at the TT and with the BMW, so when the opportunity came up, it was an easy decision.
‘The bike is the one which Storm Stacey used in BSB last year, so it’ll be really interesting to see what it’s like.
‘In the meantime, it’s full steam ahead getting everything sorted at my end ready for what’s going to be a busy TT for me. I can’t wait!’
Rutter added: ‘Going to the TT with the team this year and not riding is going to be very strange, but while my recovery is going really well, it is taking a long time to get back that last bit of fitness, so I’ve got to be sensible and give my body more time.
‘Getting Conor on our bike instead is a really great opportunity for the team and all our sponsors.
‘Conor is a class act, and we’re bringing him Storm's BSB bike from last season which we know is a real weapon. I must also say a big thank you to BMW for their help and support with getting Conor into the black and gold of the Bathams AJN race team.
‘It is a real highlight for us, and we’re all really revved up about it.’
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