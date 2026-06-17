A music quiz at the Black Dog Oven in Peel on Sunday raised £200 towards Manx disability darter Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew’s travel costs for upcoming tournaments.
Towards the end of the year, Callum is looking to defend his 2025 World Championship title along with representing the Isle of Man at the World Cup of ParaDarts as part of the Celtic nations team.
A packed house enjoyed host Mike Wade’s entertaining quiz and received a big thank you from Callum as he updated the crowd on his darts journey to date and his plans going forward.
Callum has appreciated all the support he has received, most recently sponsorship from Utmost International, but does need further funding to get to his key events in Europe.
If anyone can help, please either contact him via his ‘Callum Sticks Brew - Darts Journey’ social media pages or call 07624 496466.
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