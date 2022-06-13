Deja vu for Dunn and Withers in men’s pairs event

Newsbeat Men’s Doubles Winners Neil Withers and Paul Dunn who retained the trophy.

Marown duo Paul Dunn and Neil Withers won the Newsbeat Men’s Pairs Competition for the second year in succession at the weekend.

Not only that, but they played the same pairing in the final as they did last year.

The event was held at Finch Hill Bowling Club. In the quarter-finals, Dunn and Withers beat club-mates Glenn Boland and Walter McCarthy 21-10, while Trevor Quayle and Wayne Roberts (Port St Mary) took care of Marown’s Brian and James Kelly 21-7.

Paul Cubbon and Richard Hainge (Ballaugh) defeated South Ramsey’s Lee Dawson and Tony Hart 21-12, while Andy Kennish and Reg Temporaza (Onchan) beat Mark Dimsdale (Ballaugh) and Alex Yates (Noble’s) 21-8.

In the semi-finals, Dunn and Withers defeated Quayle and Roberts 21-12, and Kennish and Temporaza recorded a comfortable win over Cubbon and Hainge 21-10.

This set up a repeat of last year’s final between Dunn and Withers against Kennish and Temporaza and, while the Marown pair were perhaps fortunate to come out on top in 2021 by the finest of margins, there was no cliffhanger scenario this time around as they secured an emphatic 21-8 win.

Their Newsbeat-sponsored success led to a number of other pairs victories last season and already this year they have collected the Lilian Slinger competition.

Thanks go to Joyce Ogden and Lil Smith for running the competition and to the Finch Hill women who provided the catering.