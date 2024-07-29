Have you got any new or hardly used sports equipment cluttering your attic or garage? If so a new island charity may be able to help.
PlayMaker (registered charity number 1361) was launched last month with the aim of providing financial assistance to young people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to access sport.
The charity is now asking people to donate to it unused or quality second-hand sports kit and equipment which it can then redistribute.
Some of the charity’s trustees will be running a ‘donation station’ at Noble’s Park this Saturday as part of Douglas City Council’s annual Fun Day.
Chairperson Rebekah Dalrymple said: ‘As part of our aim to remove financial barriers to sport we’re launching a second-hand kit and equipment drive that we can hopefully find new homes for.
‘We can only accept high-quality second-hand items such as general sports clothing, base layers, trainers and sports boots.
‘We’ll also be accepting donations of caps, visors, rucksacks, boot bags, sports towels plus balls, bats, rackets, golf clubs and bikes.’
‘Unfortunately we’re unable to accept equipment that is dirty or of poor quality, or specialist protective equipment that doesn’t comply with current regulations or that’s safety certificate has expired.
‘We can also only accept things like mouth guards, water bottles and hair bobbles which are new.’
The charity is also asking sports clubs with children or young people within their club to fill out an enrolment form that will help it understand the costs, commitment levels and logistics around junior sport in the island.
Rebekah added: ‘In order for us to work efficiently there is some important information we need to gather from each club so that we have a good understanding of the costs, commitment levels and logistics of each sport that we could potentially engage with.
‘As such, we would kindly ask that any clubs with junior sections or members complete this form https://form.jotform.com/242023835155047 at their earliest opportunity.
‘All being well, we will open its first lot of applications for support at the end of September, however we will only be able to work with clubs who have enrolled with us by providing the required information.’
The fun day takes place between midday and 4pm and the charity will be based in the council’s main gazebo. In addition to kit the charity will also be accepting monetary donations on the day.
For further information about the form or the charity in general please email [email protected] or follow the charity on social media.