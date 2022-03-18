Dooley and MacDonald clinch handicapped pairs silverware

Isle of Man Snooker and Billiards Association’s handicap pairs finals (l-r) winners Ste MacDonald and Adam Dooley, referee Dave Kelly, plus runners-up Tom Miller and Peter Crellin

Isle of Man Snooker and Billiards Association’s handicapped pairs final took place at Peel Legion last week.

Newby’s team-mates Adam Dooley and Ste MacDonald now have more silverware to go with their league title from 2020 after defeating Tom Miller and Peter Crellin in this latest final.

A good entry of 19 pairs competed in the event where last season’s victors, Jonny Hogg and Peter Kirkham, were knocked out by Lee Gale and Kam Virk in the last 16.

Dooley (+28) and Crellin were first up and the former didn’t relinquish the lead, potting some excellent long shots and good safety play. Crellin looked to be a little out of sorts, missing pots he would normally get and a couple of fouls didn’t help his cause, the frame ending 82-40 to Dooley.

Frame two was MacDonald (+35) versus Miller who started well, getting a 20 break to cut his opponent’s start. Macdonald struggled, missing simple pots and giving away fouls, before Miller hit a 29 break to make it 1-1, the frame ending 78-43.

The third frame was the doubles where the MacDonald/Dooley partnership started off well, especially Dooley with a 28 break.

Miller and Crellin seemed to struggle but never gave up, using all of their experience in obtaining three of six snookers required. In the end though, the deficit proved too great as Dooley and MacDonald finished off the colours to leave the final score 80-35.

Crellin needed to win frame four against MacDonald +28 to take it to a decider and he made a 26 break, but MacDonald replied with an effort of 21 to keep his lead.

A couple of fouls cost Crellin as MacDonald struggled to get across the winning line, but the latter managed to pot the last few colours, therefore winning 85-67 to take the 2022 pairs title by winning the match 3-1.