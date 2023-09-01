Described as a blind mixed pairs competition, it raised £1,000 for local children’s charity Wish Upon a Dream and had a first prize of £100 plus a trophy for the winning pair.
A cash prize was also offered for the first person to hit a 180.
Prizes for the raffle were donated by Tesco, Shoprite, Milntown, Isle of Man Creamery and others.
Doreen played darts for most of her life for a number of clubs in the north of the island until she died in September 2020. Her daughters - Cheryl, Sandra and Tracey - organised the competition as a fitting tribute to their mum.
Pictured left to right are: Sandra Buckeridge, Judy Wellings, Tracey Radcliffe, Cheryl Kneen and Andy Foulis, (front) Rhylan Foulis. Judy and Andy were the competition winners.