With the success of the training sessions for Manx Youth Games a number of participants decided to enter the Primary as their first taste of competitive badminton against island squad players. There was a total of 28 entries.
Boys singles was played in four pools, where some very close games emerged. There were two semi-finals with Harry Quayle beating Ansh Agarwal 15/11 15/10.
Jasper Corlett beat Jet Woon 15/8 15/9. In the final Corlett went one better than last year, beating Quayle by one point to take the title. There was lots of great play by both boys showing their improvement from last year.
Girls singles was played in a pool. Last year’s runner-up Sophie Clague went one better this time, winning the title without losing a set.
Runner-up was Lara Stewart.
Boys doubles was played in pools with the top two going through to the final.
Winners of pool two were Zane Quinn and Jet Woon with four wins. Pool one was much closer with two pairings having the same amount of wins, and 15/10 10/15 in the head-to-head.
Points scored against them then counted with Corlett/Quayle going through; Agarwal/Aditya Varshney narrowly losing out on countback.
Corlett/Quayle then beat Quinn/Woon 15/10 15/11 to become champions.
Girls doubles was played in a pool with Clague/Stewart once again going one better than last year to become champions. Runners-up were Erin Corlett and Connie Creer.
These two youngsters played both in singles and doubles.
Well done to Jasper Corlett (St Ninian’s) and Sophie Clague (Fencibles) on being double title winners on the day. All title winners received the Sylvia Harrison Cups.
l Thank you to Phil Ardern, Mark Cheung, Elizabeth and Sou for running the competition on the day and all the parents on scoring duties. Without their support it would not be possible to run these tournaments.