Douglas and District Football Club are appealing for more players as they look to build momentum for the year ahead.
Established in 1996 as Barclays FC, the Division Two side currently plays home fixtures at Groves Road, but work is ongoing for a return to their historic pitch at Noble’s Park.
The club’s proposed home has a long footballing history, having previously hosted Douglas Royal before their move to Ballafletcher, and more recently Douglas and District and Governor’s Athletic matches.
While the upgraded surface may not be ready for next season, the aim is for the 2027-28 campaign.
Douglas and District have contributed £10,000 to the project alongside Douglas City Council and former club custodians, underlining the club’s commitment to returning to their long-considered home.
With the club having played fifteen games so far this season, the club are keen to boost their squad after scraping together a combination side for much of this campaign.
A club spokesperson said: ‘We are desperate for extra players for the squad. We have scraped a combi together in all of our matches so far. Training is on the full 3G pitch at Bemahague, 7.15 to 8.45pm every Wednesday. New year is a great time to get back training and playing football.’
D&D have built a strong presence off the pitch as well, with a welcoming club atmosphere and lively social media community, notably in The Pinewood after matches.
They also are one of the only clubs on the island to organise an annual off island players tour.
For aspiring or current players, or those looking to get back into football, you can contact D&D via their Facebook page.
