FC Isle of Man’s first game of 2026 ended in a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Burscough in a tense Premier Division clash in the North West Counties Football League on Saturday evening at the Bowl.
The Manx side were looking go get back to winning ways after suffering a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Stockport Town in their final game of 2025, having previously been on a three-match unbeaten run.
The first half in Saturday’s match at the national stadium had been a tight affair but the Ravens almost took the lead in the 27th minute when Shaun Kelly’s volley from 10 yards out sailed over the bar.
Moments later, Burscough’s Callum Laird was sent clean through on goal at the other end of the pitch, only to see his deflected effort clip the inside of the post and roll across the line before being cleared.
The game’s only goal came on the stroke of half-time, as Burscough’s Tom Croughan finished calmly after a swift counter-attack that started from an FC Isle of Man corner.
The second half followed a similar scrappy pattern. The Ravens went closest to an equaliser on 67 minutes when an effort from another dangerous Kelly long throw-in cannoned back off the crossbar.
Despite a late spate of possession and pressure from the home side, including attempts from Tiernan Garvey and substitute João Marques, a disciplined Burscough defence held firm to secure the three points, a result which sees the Lancashire side leapfrog FC St Helens into sixth place and in the promotion spots.
FC Isle of Man remain in 20th place in the standings with 27 points from their 29 games played, comfortably 11 points clear of the relegation places but having played several matches more.
UPCOMING FIXTURES
FC Isle of Man are not in action this weekend, with their next match being away against West Didsbury and Chorlton on Wednesday, January 21.
That sparks a run of four games in 10 days for the Ravens, with a home clash with South Liverpool on Saturday, January 24 followed by a trip to Atherton LR on Wednesday, January 28 before rounding off the month with a home tie against Ramsbottom United at the Bowl on Saturday, January 31.
FC Isle of Man’s first match next month sees the Ravens host Euxton Villa on Saturday, February 7, before an away trip to Lancashire to face Barnoldswick Town seven days later.
The Ravens then enjoy a run of three successive home matches against Wythenshawe, Abbey Hey and Atherton LR on February 21 and 28 plus March 7 respectively.
