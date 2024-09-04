Douglas Rugby Club embark on an eighth season of level six rugby in Regional Two North West on Saturday, travelling to the famous Blundellsands ground of Waterloo.
Several changes to the composition of the league see Eccles, Northwich, Sandbach and Widnes added and Birkenhead Park, Kirkby Lonsdale, Liverpool St Helens and Whitchurch off to pastures new, but as an opener it doesn’t get much harder.
Waterloo finished runners-up to promoted Birkenhead last season and hope to go one better this term. Douglas by contrast found it difficult to maintain the form that saw them unbeaten through December and January.
New arrivals at Port-e-Chee include ex-Sheffield Tiger Harry Cartwright, Gihard Visagie and Australian midfield general James Ross, while Mark Oldfield makes the switch from Vagabonds and brings pace to the back-row options.
Player of the Year Sam McCord continues to impress and Charlie Henthorn returns after long-term injury.
There’s no doubt the battle up front will unlock the weekend’s result and, although away from home, Douglas may have the key.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT