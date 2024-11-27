Crewe and Nantwich return to Port-e-Chee this weekend to face Douglas Rugby Club in round 10 of Regional Two North West league season in search of a win that would bring them up level with the Manx side in the standings.
Recent form suggests it will be a close-run thing on Saturday afternoon, with both sides winning three from nine to date and Douglas ahead in eighth place by dint of bonus points.
Crewe beat Douglas home and away last season, albeit they were both close affairs, but Port-a-Chee has become a more difficult place to win and Crewe are on the back of three losses.
The Manx team lost heavily at second-placed Bowdon last time out, only highlighting the perennial problem of travelling without the strongest selection, and the players stepping up will have benefitted and know the level of performance required.
Prop Owen Carvin was named in the squad to face Eccles in the postponed fixture last weekend and continues his comeback, while the extra week of rest may help Liam Kirkpatrick return following a dead leg against Northwich.
Flanker Percy Hampton remains on the injury list, as do both Simon Hoddinott and Sam McCord, but bringing in Conor Garland powers up the scrummage alongside captain Blake Snell and Mark Oldfield returns on the flank.
Despite losing McCord to injury, a backline that starts with Nathan Robson and Bryn Snellgrove has the firepower in Harry Hewson, Josh Duncan, Kyle Martin, Charlie Henthorn and Cal Dentith to make things tick.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
- Saturday’s game will kick-off at 1.15pm. Full report and photos in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.