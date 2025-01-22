Douglas Rugby Club travel to Northwich in Cheshire this Saturday to face Winnington Park in Regional Two North West.
The Manx side will resume a rivalry dating back to the 1970s when only Cheshire Cup competition gave Douglas a tilt at senior clubs within the county.
Times have changed and, with the advent of regional league rugby in the 1980s, the landscape waxed and waned so extensively that Park only climbed back up to Regional Two North West six seasons after Douglas.
A re-arranged fixture from before Christmas on December 7, Douglas must be aiming for a faster start at Burrows Hill against the most porous defence in the league table.
Winning the second-half last week at Altrincham Kersal was proof of the pudding that the Port-e-Chee side finish strongly, a testament to coach Phil Cringle’s determination that the Douglas squad are well tuned.
Winnington Park beat Eccles at home last time out in the league and will most likely feel the confidence boost from that result, after having previously lost four on the trot.
Douglas need to get out of the blocks and into their stride and, with Widnes five points ahead of the Isle of Man team and visiting Bowdon in second spot, the Manx side could haul themselves up to seventh if the stars align this Saturday.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
- Douglas Rugby Club is hosting a three-day half-term coaching camp between Monday to Wednesday, February 17 and 19.
Aimed at those aged six to 16, the sessions take place daily between 9am and 3pm.
Costing £45 per child per day or £100 for all three days, places can be booked by emailing [email protected]