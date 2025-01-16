The island’s reigning Sportsman of the Year, Bevan Rodd, has been selected in England’s initial 36-man squad for the forthcoming Six Nations.
The Sale Sharks prop forward missed out on selection for the autumn internationals as he was overlooked following a serious toe injury that ruled him out of last season’s Six Nations.
Despite the injury, Rodd - who played for England as they finished third at the 2023 World Cup - signed a new three-year deal with Sale at the end of last season and has been virtually ever-present for the Cheshire outfit this campaign, making nine appearances for the Premiership club.
Sale coach Alex Sanderson revealed at the start of this season Rodd had been working hard to get back into the national squad. This has included sleeping daily in an altitude tent at his home to aid his recovery and help injury rehabilitation.
The 24 year old will be aiming to add to his five caps when England open their Six Nations campaign on February 1 with a trip to 2024 championship winners Ireland.
Games against France (February 8), Scotland (February 22), Italy (March 9) and Wales (March 15) follow.