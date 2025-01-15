Douglas make an away trip Altrincham Kersal on Saturday in Regional Two North West on Saturday afternoon.
With a game in hand over their opponents from Greater Manchester who sit one place and one point above in the league table, the Manx side travel to Greater Manchester after running high-flying Sandbach closer than some anticipated last weekend at Port-e-Chee.
In the light of Sandbach averaging 37 points per game, Douglas were in the hunt right to the final whistle and disappointed not to reap some reward for 80 minutes of really hard graft.
The 37-14 win against AK at Port-e-Chee in October was as comprehensive as the score suggests, with Douglas 20-0 up at half-time.
However promotion favourites Waterloo lost at Altrincham later in October and winning at Stelfox Avenue can be tricky.
There’s a few aces up coach Phil Cringle’s sleeve though, and one is certainly centre James Ross who had his best game in a Douglas shirt against Sandbach and proved his defensive qualities in spades.
His attacking skills are starting to gel with those around him too, and Josh Duncan is developing his tactical nous at number 10 to utilise the pace of Kyle Martin and the craft and solidity of Harry Hewson.
Up front the contest will rage around the back-rows, where Altrincham number eight Chris Roddy scored two late and defiant tries in October, and with Mark Oldfield and Percy Hampton restored alongside Liam Kirkpatrick and Harry Cartwright for Douglas, battle will resume.
- The club is hosting a three-day half-term coaching camp between February 17 and 19.
Aimed at those aged six to 16, the sessions take place daily between 9am and 3pm.
Costing £45 per child per day or £100 for all three days, places can be booked by emailing [email protected]
TONY WILSON-SPRATT