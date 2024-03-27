There’s a feast of rugby at Ballafletcher on Saturday as Vagabonds host minis, women’s and colts games.
The day’s action starts at 11.30am with a minis tournament which is due to run through to 1pm.
Following that the club’s women’s squad take centre stage with the over-30s taking on the under-30s.
Finally the annual ABC Challenge match rounds out the day’s on-field action with a colts (under-18s) side from the hosts taking on visitors Aldwinians from Greater Manchester.
That game kicks off at 2pm.
After that, there will be live music in the clubhouse from the Henreich Manouevre.
Fixtures: Saturday, March 30
11.30am till 1pm Minis tournament
1pm Ladies O30 v Ladies U30
ABC Challenge
2pm Vagabonds Colts v Aldwinians Colts