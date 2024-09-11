Almost 300 competitors will set off from the Point of Ayre at 8 o’clock on Sunday morning to contest the MFX-sposnored End to End Walk.
The entry of 293 is the highest this decade and includes a number of past winners.
The reigning men’s and women’s champions are both out to defend their titles, with Lorna Gleave the firm favourites for the latter.
Jayne Farquhar also finished in the top-10 overall last year, while Amy Sykes will be another to keep an eye on. A dark-horse for a strong finish could be new name Helen Davies who performed extremely well in last weekend’s 20km event at the NSC.
The men’s event could be a lot closer, with 2023 winner Simon Gawne likely to be under a lot of pressure from namesake Callum Gawne and Parish Walk winner Dean Morgan.
His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, is tackling the 39.22-mile course for the first time.
Expect the leading walkers to be approaching the Sound around 2.20pm.