The opening round of the Group Eleven-sponsored Isle of Man Cross-Country League takes place at Port-e-Chee Meadow on the outskirts of Douglas this weekend.
The season’s curtain-raiser will be held on Sunday, November 3 and is organised by Manx Harriers, with racing getting underway at 1pm.
Entries are online only and the deadline is midnight tonight, Tuesday, October 29. No entries will be accepted after that date, but the entry system will reopen prior to each of the following three rounds.
The entry system (thanks to Manx Fell Runners for use of their website) can be accessed at manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20245-pre-entry
Details of age groups and entry fees are on the online form.
In order to complete the league, competitors must complete a minimum of three of the four races. For those who complete all four, their best three results will count towards the league.
DAVID GRIFFITHS