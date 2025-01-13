The Isle of Man Golf Union has opened entries for its various competitions this year.
The season kicks off on April 27 with the women’s singles stableford competition at Mount Murray.
The first of round of the mixed 72-hole strokeplay championships rounds takes place at King Edward Bay on May 17, with further rounds at Peel (May 18), Ramsey (May 24) and Mount Murray (May 25).
The Isle of Man Men’s Championship take place at the latter course on June 21, with the Senior Championship at Ramsey on July 27.
The WA Kirkpatrick Trophy is taking place on Sunday, August 10 at Peel.
Entries for the women’s and junior championships are yet to open as terms and conditions of entry are yet to be completed.