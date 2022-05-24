Epifani completes 408 miles in 24 hours

Early on what was a cool and breezy Sunday morning, Gianni Epifani (left) cracks on towards his ultimate total of 260 laps of the 1.7-mile Jurby motorsports circuit in 24 hours. In his company is Laxey’s Dave Rielly, who rode a selection of vintage and retro-machines, plus Lisa Motley and MaryJane Watson (extreme right) who completed 202 laps (343 miles), the second highest tally by a female (JW220515(1039))

Iron man Gianni Epifani cycled the equivalent distance of Douglas to Plymouth in miles during one 24-hour shift the weekend before last.

The veteran all-rounder completed a grand total of 260 laps of the 1.7-mile motorsport circuit at Jurby to lead home the solo riders in the second annual 24 Hours of Le Dans event, sponsored by Conister Bank. His total mileage was 408. Next wer Russ Lewin and Hugo Langerman with 225 and 210 laps respectively.

Mountain bike specialist Emma Atkinson rode very well to complete 205 laps, the fourth highest tally overall.

The leading pair were Martin Hall and Ian Rowley with a total of 316 laps and the best team ‘Bullet Men’ consisting of Andy Bass, Paul Phillips, Richard Curphey, Sam Treanor, Ian Kelly and Wally Kneale with 327 laps.

Best corporate team: Jacquie Pickavance, John Beaty, Gill Crennell, Matt Oakes, John Roberts and Nigel Tebay with 305 laps.

The Dan Kneen Charitable Fund-hosted event again had The Children’s Centre as charity partners. This year’s event has raised in the region of £4,500 to date.

Results - Solo Men: 1, Gianni Epifani 260 laps in 24hr 02min 07sec; 2, Russ Lewin 225 laps; 3, Hugo Langerman 210; 4, Matt Looker 196; 5, Andrew Roche 173; 6, Mike Chatel 172; 7, Matt Beastall 163; 8, John Ollerenshaw 142; 9, Kevan Gelling 130; 10, John Garrood 124; 11, Ben Corkill 121; 12, Robert Moneta 121; 13, Robert Marshall 110; 14, Lloyd Goodson 100; 15, Karl Knight 100; 16, Adam Dooley 100; 17, Ian Kermode 100; 18, Paul Killey 91; 19, David Rielly 80; 20, Neil Morrison 62; 21, John Gordon 41; 22, Richard Gault 32.

Solo Women: 1, Emma Atkinson 205 laps in 23hr 17m 44s; 2, Maryjane Watson 202; 3, Caitlin Gelder 177; 4, Donna Mitchell 121; 5, Lisa Motley 93; 6, Sarah Pitts 75; 7, Alison Hooper 71.

Pairs: 1, Atla Athletes (Martin Hall/Ian Rowley) 316 laps in 24:01.44; 2, Pesky Peddlers (Harry Snape/Michael Faid) 294; 3, On the pipe (Dan Dickinson/Rich Bregazzi) 291; 4, Gizmos Gang (Becky Latham/Thomas Kneen) 267; 5, Keep pedalling (Nigel Beaumont/Sue Firth) 201; 6, Warner & Westmorland (Andrew Warner/Andrew Westmorland) 127.

Teams: 1, The Bullet Men (Andy Bass/Paul Phillips/Richard Curphey/Sam Treanor/Ian Kelly/Andrew ‘Wally’ Kneale) 327 laps in 24:00.02; 2, Tyred and Cranky Bike Service (Sam Hardman/Christian Brew/Chris Bulley/Gary Kirby/Matthew Colley/Guy Wood) 316; 3, LDLR solos (Stephen Kelly/Dave Filson/Darran Leadley/Les Corran/Ryan McCay/Gary Spencely) 311; 4, The Children’s Centre (Andrew Bell/Stephen Morris/Steve Brennan/Kevin Walmsley) 296; 5, Velo Mann (Summie Gribbin/Will Rand/Austen Messenger/Graham Furner/Mike Cross/Gary Mazzone) 277; 6, Pedal Pushers 2 (Annette Kelly/Carly Craig/Fiona Gell/Beverly Broderick/Lucy Mann/Lily Gell) 252; 7, Pedal Pushers 1 (Caroline Moran/Kate Tebay/Alison King/Mel Williamson/Kirsty Arnold) 252; 8, The Committee (Raymond Taubman/Sarah Callin/Mark Cooil) 232; 9, The Handlebar Army (Charlotte Sugden/Paul Sugden/Stephanie Prince/Carrie Wernham/Dee Gimbert/Diane Parker). 214 Laps. 24:03.34; 10, Worst Pace Scenario (Janelle Quayle/Mark Quayle/Isla Quayle/Niamh Goddard/Jane Cregeen). 207 Laps. 24:00.00; 11, The Wheel Deal (Sharen Gardner/Jennifer Houghton/Jay Houghton/Rob Clynes) 205; 12, DSY Racing #17 (Nick Jones/Chris Bass/Dave Smythe/Holly Quaye/Sean Quaye) 163; 13, Santon Flyers (Christopher Monaghan/Thomas Monaghan/Chris Naylor) 108; 14, Cammall Toe Farm Racing (Gav Faragher/Troy Thexton/Juan Callister/Pete Williamson/Chris Sheeley) 102.