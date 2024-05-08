Entries were slightly down for the 2024 Junior Fell Running Championships at Knockaloe Beg, Patrick on Saturday afternoon.
This was partly because of the clash with the Youth and Junior Cycling Tour, but also the weather which was a bit disappointing. Drizzly rain and mist on the higher levels certainly took the edge off proceedings and made the going quite slippery on the descent, with a number of minor falls.
Nevertheless, a total of 111 competitors took part spread across a wide span of age groups from Year 2 to 7 in an event organised by Manx Fell Runners and sponsored by Erin Bike Hut.
Rosie Jacobs (Peel Clothworkers) and Aron Guiver (Braddan) were the winners in Year 2; Lorelei Wilson (Ashley Hill) and Jack Davison (Peel Clothworkers) Year 3; Emira Bowden (Laxey) and Oliver Davies (Arbory) Year 4; Maisy-Jo Faragher (Sulby) and Leighton Curphey (Rushen) Year 5.
Three or four races were combined, notably Years 6 and 7, where the amazing Eve Martin (St John’s) led the final event of the day from start to finish.
This was the longest and toughest course, right to the top of a mist-covered Peel Hill, and 11-year-old Eve not only won Year 6 outright but also beat the five runners in the combined Year 7 event.
The best Year 6 boy, Billy McMullan (Marown), also beat the Year 7 class competitors in which Tara Nelson and Victor Georgiev (both Ballakermeen High School) were the respective gender winners.
