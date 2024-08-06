The Baker Tilly IoM Athlete of the Meeting for the first day of the Isle of Man Track and Field Championships held last month was Eve Martin.
Eve is an under-13 athlete representing Manx Harriers and has been involved in the sport for a number of years now. She excels on the track, country and road.
On the first day of the championships she won three events. She ran the 75 metres hurdles in a time of 12.9 seconds which would rank her 24th in the UK at the time.
In addition, she won the 1,500 metres in a time of five minutes 11.3 seconds and the long jump with 4.04 metres. Both performances rank highly in the top 100 in the UK for her age.
Eve has been coached for a number of years by Di Shimell who said of her protégé: ‘Despite her small size, Eve is a determined and fierce competitor. She excels in many events, with hurdles being her main love now.
‘She works hard in training and is always happy and motivated. I hope she continues to improve and to show just what a talent she is in athletics.’
On hearing of the award, Eve said: ‘I am very happy to win this award and wish to thank Baker Tilly IoM for sponsoring it. In addition, I would like to thank my coach Di for all her support and guidance.’
Everyone in athletics wishes Eve well in the years to come and look forward to seeing how far she progresses in her sport.
Organisers wish to thanks Baker Tilly Isle of Man for supporting young athletes in their ambitions in the sport.
ANDY FOX