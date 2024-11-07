Ramsey mixed martial arts fighter Alanna Pritchard will compete in the IMMAF World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan tomorrow (Friday).
Facing off against local favourite Mashura Yuidosheva at 7.40pm (GMT), the 21 year old will contend not only with her opponent but also a passionate home crowd.
A full-time sports coaching student at Liverpool John Moores University, Pritchard supports herself by coaching swimming.
She has competed in a variety of sports already, including playing football for Manchester United and Blackburn women’s teams, rugby with Vagabonds and boxing at Peter Roberts' Isle of Man Boxing Academy.
After attending come-and-try-it Jiu-Jitsu sessions at Summit Grappling Academy (formerly Gracie Barra Isle of Man) at the age of 16, she has since set her sights on the UFC.
Alanna’s path to this weekend’s IMMAF World Championship has been made possible with the support of her family and sponsors such as Windsor Belmont Commodities, T. Pritchard Ltd and the Crown Group.
Coaches from Next Generation MMA, Summit Grappling and Paul Reed at Vortex Combat Sports Performance have also been instrumental, as well as Tom Melvin, Mark Franklin and Callum Perry, plus Jane Cowley Physiotherapy.