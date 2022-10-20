Experienced Turkeys side defeat youthful Ravens, Wolves beat Hoops
Oscar Lace pushes the fast break for Wolves as PwC Hoops’ Oksana Fedorovych moves in to defend during their Senior League clash at the NSC on Thursday. Lace helped his side win 66-35 (Photo: Dave Norton)
There are many schools of thought on the best basketball offence.
But the two most dominant focus on slower set plays that try to utilise big inside men, or faster fluid movement of the ball with an emphasis on applying pressure through pace.
These two differing styles were on full display last Thursday evening as an energetic Ravens took on the long-established Turkeys in Isle of Man Basketball Association’s Senior League.
Ravens prefer the rapid pace, fast-break system with coach Michael Pardoe often calling from the sidelines for his team to get the ball in and down the court as quickly as possible.
With several seasons under their belt, Turkeys prefer the slower pace down the court with set offences designed to methodically break down the defence and open lanes for drives or feeding the inside men.
Thus Thursday turned into a clash of philosophies – speed versus sets.
Ravens’ pace paid dividends in the opening minutes, Conylt Dillon hitting an early three-pointer while Cormac Ewan and Miltos Provatakis added to the tally.
The speed of Ravens and pressure on defence caused frustrations for Turkeys who trailed for much of the first quarter.
It wasn’t until the final two minutes that they managed to draw level and start to pull away as Ste Christian camped by the key and used his bulk to great effect breaking through his defender.
As the quarter ended it was a close game but Turkeys’ inside sets had given them the lead, 13-9.
The second period saw fortunes flip with Turkeys initially picking up a few points, with Krum Gogov being joined by Wig Bregazzi on the scoresheet, but Ravens’ pressure limited the damage to only four points all quarter.
The pace and pressure took its toll on a tiring Turkeys and, as the quarter progressed, Ravens went on a run with quick breaks joined by swift ball movement to rack up baskets.
A particular highlight came from Seb Smith, entering his first senior season at only 13 years old. Early in the second period Smith passed and cut from the point, popping out to the corner spot ready to receive.
Ravens dutifully swung the ball into his hands and the young rookie swished the shot in the face of the advancing defender – quite the statement in the first minutes of your first game at any age.
With Ravens firing on all cylinders and Turkeys spluttering, the lead flipped and half-time saw Ravens ahead 17-18.
The third quarter again saw Turkeys camp the inside with their big men, while Ravens continued to push the pace.
Unforced errors proved decisive though, carry and travel calls costing Ravens plenty of offences and leading to an seven-minute dry spell that allowed Turkeys to pull back into the lead.
It could have put the game to bed but for a final-minute reprieve courtesy of Ravens’ Matthew Jones. A dirty bank three-pointer was followed by a sweet fast break that narrowed the gap to a slim five points at the buzzer, 32-27 to Turkeys and all to play for in the final quarter.
Jones opened the fourth period with another quick break for Ravens, narrowing the gap to three points, but it proved to be the closest Ravens would come to an upset win in the final 10 minutes.
Again unforced errors cost the young team, with passes failing to connect and an offence that stalled on movement, trying instead to shoot over the zone defence.
Turkeys again camped the inside and found success from the low block, extending to a significant lead by mid-quarter.
Ravens came back to life a little towards the end, Matthews and Dillon providing the points, but they failed to rediscover the successes of the previous three quarters.
At the final buzzer Turkeys’ set plays had won out against Ravens’ quick pace, 52-37, but in a contest that felt more like Ravens had lost than Turkeys had won.
The second-round rematch will be one to watch.
l The second game of the evening was a feisty contest between PwC Hoops and Wolves. The first two opening quarters saw Wolves struggle initially, with plenty of shots failing to find their mark while Hoops effectively locked down the inside.
Hoops’ Gemma Kirkham and Oksana Fedorovych found good form early as solid offence play found them openings to swish shots.
Wolves eventually knocked some of the rust off, and Ollie Smith and Harry Brindle led the charge by finding chances on the mid-range and inside. At the end of the first half, Wolves led the way 33-16.
The second half started with a trio of baskets for Brindle extending the Wolves lead. Hoops continued to lock down the inside and worked their offence well, with Kirkham joined this time by Danielle Murphy in racking up baskets.
In the late game Wolves picked up the pace, Oscar Lace leading the charge on a series of fast breaks that saw him rack up baskets and assists throughout the fourth quarter.
When the final buzzer arrived, Wolves notched up the win 66-35.
l This Thursday sees the continuation of the Junior League with 3v3 selection matches leading into 5v5 as coaches continue to assess players ahead of setting tournament teams in the run up to Christmas.
The junior session is open to players in school years seven and above, and all are encouraged to come down ahead of the start of the tournament in mid-November.
The Junior League runs 6-8pm every Thursday in the NSC Main Hall.
The first round of the Senior League season continues with another pair of games tipping off in the NSC Main Hall at 8pm on Thursday night. Court one features Forget Me Not Jets and Turkeys, while court two will pit Wolves against Microgaming Cavaliers.
Free courtside seating is available for any spectators who wish to attend.
