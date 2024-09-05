The fifth round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg in Santon on Sunday.
A field of 21 competitors took part in dull and overcast conditions, with the competition also having the Cesar Leonetti Handicap Cup up for grabs.
The joint leaders after the first round were Jeff Corkill and Rachael Bowen-Matthews with perfect 25 straights. In joint third place on 24 were junior Joe Faragher, Paul Mihailovits and Roman Sammer followed by Will Rand, Dave Corlett, Stan Cross and Les Devlin on 23.
At the end of the second round, third place in C class went to Ted Kermeen with 42 points and in equal first place with 43 were Madelaine Simpson and Giulio Fabrizio.
There was also a tie for third place in B class between Peter Kelly and Mark Hepworth who both scored 45, the latter hitting his maiden 25 straight in his second round. But tying for first place with 46 points each were Dave Corlett and Will Rand.
In A class there was another tie for second place between Bowen-Matthews and Sammer on 48 but taking first place in A with 49 points was Jeff Corkill.
In the battle for the Cesar Leonetti Handicap Cup it was another tight affair with Jeff Corkill, Mark Hepworth and Madalaine Simpson tying for second place on 53 points, but the winner of the Cesar Leonetti handicap Cup was his grandson Giulio Fabrizio with 55 points.
Results: A class 1, J. Corkill 25, 24=49; 2=, R. Sammer 24, 24 and R. Bowen-Matthews 25, 23=48. B class 1=, W. Rand 23, 23 and D. Corlett 23, 23=46; 3=, P. Kelly 22, 23 and M. Hepworth 20, 25 =45. C class 1=, G. Fabrizio 22, 21 and M. Simpson 22, 21=43; 3, T. Kermeen 19, 23=42.
Cesar Leonetti Handicap Cup 1, G. Fabrizio 43+12=55; 2=, M. Simpson 43+10, M. Hepworth 45+8 and J. Corkill 49+4=53.
A group of 12 shooters carried on to shoot 100 targets and once again Corkill was high gun along with Sammer on 96. In third place on 94 was Mihailovits, with Bowen-Matthews taking fourth place on 93 followed by John Moore on 91 and making up the top six was Corlett on 88.
This Sunday is the Isle of Man Sport Trap Championship sponsored by Sadler Agricultural Supplies.
The sheet is now up in the clubhouse for the annual dinner on Saturday, November 9 - would all cup holders please return them for engraving.
Duty officers this week are D. Corlett and M. Barnett.
PETER KELLY