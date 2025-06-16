Isle of Man swimmer Laura Kinley was in fine form in the British Masters Championships at the Olympic pool in London over the weekend.
She and team-mate Heather McGowan both competed in the women's 50m breaststroke events, while Kinley also swam in the longer distance 100m breaststroke plus 50m freestyle.
Kinley swam a season’s best of 32.89 seconds in the 50m breaststroke, almost a second faster than the next competitor, and broke the long course British record for the 25-29 years age group.
McGowan swam the 50m breaststroke for the first time in a long course (50m) pool and finished a very respectable 11th in the 45-49 years class, setting a Manx masters age group record.
Kinley competed in the 50m freestyle and came away with a silver medal in a time only 0.8s off her lifetime best.
The final day saw Kinley compete in the 100m breaststroke and storm to victory in another season’s best to claim her second gold of the weekend.
Comments
