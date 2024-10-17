The sixth and final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Suntera Global English Sporting League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday.
A field of 27 competitors took part in near-ideal conditions. There was a three-way tie for first place after the opening stand, with Michael Cross, Brian Faragher and George Davies all scoring nine.
Faragher led on his own after stand two with 19 points, hitting all 10 targets to lead by one from Davies and Cross on 18, with Daves Clague and Corlett along with Stan Cross next on 17.
Faragher increased his lead to two points after stand three, hitting all 10 targets again for a running total of 29 to Cross's 27 in second, with Corlett and Clague joint third on 26.
After stand four Faragher was first on 37 but only by one point from Cross on 36 followed by Corlett and Clague on 35, with Will Rand on 34.
The fifth and final stand again saw no change with B class shooter Faragher taking the high gun and B class with a very good score of 47, one ahead of M. Cross who won A class with 46. Corlett and Clague were joint second in A on 45.
There was a three-way tie for second place in B class between George Davies, Will Rand and John Moore all hitting 43.
In C class Mark Hepworth was first with 37 followed by Nicky Barnett on 35, with another three-way tie for third between Jon Williams, Ed Rixon and junior Zack Bellhouse all with 33.
In the afternoon the Ballanevin Side-by-Side Championship was held, sponsored by John and Richard Kneen.
A record entry of 25 split into five squads, with gun sharing at a premium. Shot over a similar course to the morning shoot of five stands, there were some interesting results including Faragher being beaten with his own gun by Nicky Barnett
In sixth on 39 was junior Joe Faragher with Glen Shimmin fifth also on 39. Mark Barnett was fourth on 40 who shared his gun with wheelchair shooter Joe Washington.
Third was Rob Corlett who borrowed his dad's gun and scored 42. There was another father-and-son combination sharing a gun in Steven and Calum Craine, with Steven taking second with 43.
But winning the shoot with 44 was another past winner in Richard Kneen.
This Sunday is the sixth and final round of the Tower Insurance DTL followed by the sixth rounds of the Sadler Agricultural Supplies ABT and Manx Petroleums Olympic Skeet leagues at 1pm.
Members are as to return any silverware for engraving ahead of the prize presentation dinner on Saturday, November 9 at Douglas Golf Club. Names can be put on the sheet in the clubhouse.
Duty officers are J. Cowley and M. Sweetman.
PETER KELLY