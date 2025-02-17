FC Isle of Man displayed resilience and determination on Saturday night, battling back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Barnoldswick Town at the Bowl in the NWCFL Premier Division.
Despite falling behind in the first half, a powerful strike from Dean Pinnington after the break ensured the home side claimed a well-earned point.
The Ravens started on the front foot, eager to make an early breakthrough. Within the opening minutes, Pinnington tested Barnoldswick goalkeeper Jack Howard with a deflected effort that forced a sharp save.
The hosts looked lively in possession, pressing high and dictating the tempo, but their early dominance was undone in the 15th minute when a misplaced pass in midfield gifted Barlick an opportunity, and they wasted no time in capitalising.
Ryan Moore seized on the loose ball and quickly played in Lewis Farmer who found space on the edge of the area before dispatching a composed, low finish beyond the reach of Adam Killey.
Rather than allowing the setback to derail them, FC Isle of Man responded with urgency. Midfielder Sam Baines took control in the centre of the pitch, orchestrating play and applying relentless pressure off the ball.
Pinnington remained a key attacking threat and came inches away from levelling the score just before the half-hour mark. Cutting inside from the right, he unleashed a curling effort that had the keeper beaten, only for the ball to glance off the top of the crossbar.
Barnoldswick held their slender advantage going into the break, but the home side emerged for the second half with clear intent. Manager Paul Jones’s half-time team talk seemed to ignite fresh energy in the squad as they pressed higher and moved the ball with greater urgency.
The equaliser finally arrived on the hour mark. Jacob Crook found space out on the left, before smartly picking out Pinnington 25 yards out.
After tip-toeing through a couple of defenders, he unleashed a venomous strike towards goal. Howard managed to get a hand to it, but the sheer power of the shot carried it into the net, sending the home fans into rapturous celebration.
With momentum now on their side, FC Isle of Man pushed forward in search of a winner, but Barnoldswick remained a threat on the counter-attack and nearly regained the lead.
Moore once again played a key role, delivering a cross to William Procter, but an incredible reflex save by Killey saw his volleyed effort tipped onto the crossbar to keep the scores level.
The final stages of the match saw both sides trading blows. FC Isle of Man dominated possession and created several dangerous opportunities but struggled to break down a well-organised Barnoldswick defence.
As the clock ticked down, the visitors also had their moments, forcing the home backline into some nervy clearances.
Despite their best efforts, neither side could find a decisive goal and the match ended with both teams sharing the spoils.
DEAN TURTON
- FC Isle of Man will be back in action on home turf again this weekend when they welcome Colne to the Bowl on Saturday evening, kicking off at 6pm.