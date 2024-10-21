First-half goals from Luke Booth and one from Charlie Higgins secured a 1-3 win for FC Isle of Man away at Longridge Town on Saturday afternoon.
The last time the sides met, the Lancashire side won 0-1 at the Bowl back in August.
After a scrappy start, Kyle Watson’s curved through-ball split open the Town defence, with Union Mills striker Booth running through on goal and slotting it past Mason Walker in the Longridge goal to make it 0-1.
Ronan McDonnell had a half chance to double the lead when he broke through the lines onto a through ball, but he was unable to find the target.
Town equalised in the 16th minute as a good team goal was worked down the home side’s left, with Harvey Roberts nipping in at the front post to make it 1-1.
After a few half-chances, including a header for FC Isle of Man skipper Sean Doyle, he himself turned provider as his ball sent Charlie Higgins through on goal.
Despite Walker coming out to close the angle, Higgins riffled a shot up into the top corner of the near post to make It 1-2 with his first goal since September’s win at Prestwich Heys.
The Ravens made it a quickfire double by netting another within two minutes as Callum Sherry stole a loose pass out wide and gave it to Higgins who laid it back to Watson.
Watson in turn picked out Booth who turned well and tried to pick his spot with a right-footed effort. When that was saved, he reacted quickest to fire it into the bottom corner to make it 1-3, his third goal in two games.
Longridge made four substitutions at the break as they looked to find a way back into the game and those changes nearly paid off as Liam Atkinson hit the post from close range before Hewitt’s rebounded effort was blocked.
The Ravens settled more into the second half after that as Adam Killey and his defence, in particular Al Maitland and Jamie Corlett, stood resolutely to prevent a Town comeback.
Doyle had the Ravens’ best effort of the half as his header was cleared off the line from a corner, but otherwise it was a second half of few real chances as Gaz Lloyd, taking the reins for the day with Paul Jones otherwise engaged, saw his side control the game and pick up a deserved win.
That win takes the Ravens up to fourth, one place above Bury, although the latter side do have six games in hand.
- FC Isle of Man’s next game is this Saturday, October 26 is against Chadderton at Avro’s Vestacare Stadium in Oldham.