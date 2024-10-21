Vagabonds crashed to a 64-5 defeat away at high-flying Fleetwood in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire on Saturday, after picking up some crucial injuries in the opening exchanges.
Nathan Corkhill, Mitch Gorse and Will Douglas all crossed early for Fleetwood and a Fraser Robertson conversion made the lead 17-0.
Vagas hit back with a try but the traffic turned one-way after that.
Corkhill got his second as did Will Douglas. Corkhill then completed his hat-trick, Robertson went in for a try and added a couple more conversions.
There was time left for replacement Keane McCann to pick up a try and for centre Chris Clapp to score the last try of the afternoon.
Results: Saturday, October 19
Regional 2 North West
Douglas 37-14 Altrincham Kersal
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Fleetwood 64-5 Vagabonds
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Winnington Park 43-32 Vagabonds
Friendly
Douglas Casuals 14-42 Southern Nomads