Vagabonds crashed to a 64-5 defeat away at high-flying Fleetwood in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire on Saturday, after picking up some crucial injuries in the opening exchanges.

Nathan Corkhill, Mitch Gorse and Will Douglas all crossed early for Fleetwood and a Fraser Robertson conversion made the lead 17-0.

Vagas hit back with a try but the traffic turned one-way after that.

Corkhill got his second as did Will Douglas. Corkhill then completed his hat-trick, Robertson went in for a try and added a couple more conversions.

There was time left for replacement Keane McCann to pick up a try and for centre Chris Clapp to score the last try of the afternoon.

Results: Saturday, October 19

Regional 2 North West

Douglas 37-14 Altrincham Kersal

Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire

Fleetwood 64-5 Vagabonds

Women’s NC2 North (South)

Winnington Park 43-32 Vagabonds

Friendly

Douglas Casuals 14-42 Southern Nomads