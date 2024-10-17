The Isle of Man over-50s women’s tennis team entered into Lawn Tennis Association’s Seniors County Cup for the first time this year, competing in Division 3a where each match comprised four doubles rubbers.
The team, captained by Tania Thomas and featuring Kathy Yamazaki, Amanda Munro, and Helen Brooks, began their campaign with an away match in Boston, Lincolnshire.
Thomas and Yamazaki started strongly by defeating Lincolnshire's first pair 6/4, 6/4. But they narrowly lost their second rubber 3/6, 4/6 after leading in the second set.
Munro and Brooks faced tough competition, losing both of their rubbers 2/6, 1/6. The final score was 1-3 to Lincolnshire.
Next, the Isle of Man hosted a formidable Cumbria team. Because of the weather conditions, the first rubber was played the night before when Thomas and Yamazaki battled windy conditions to beat the Cumbrian second pair 6/1, 7/5.
But Cumbria’s first pair, Christine Wood and Tracey Burrus, demonstrated their experience by defeating Thomas and Yamazaki 6-0, 6-4 and also beating Munro and Brooks 6/0, 6/1.
The Cumbrian second pair followed suit, winning 6/2, 6/1 against Munro and Brooks. The Isle of Man team once again fell to a 1-3 scoreline.
The third match took place in Edinburgh against the East of Scotland team where the Isle of Man players hoped for better results.
Despite a strong start, Thomas and Yamazaki lost their first rubber 5/7, 3/6 and were edged out in the second rubber 6/4, 3/6, 10/6 after a lengthy battle.
Munro and Brooks struggled against the powerful Scottish team and were unable to find their rhythm, resulting in a 0-4 defeat.
One week later, the team hosted Durham and Cleveland in their best performance of the season, securing a 2-2 draw.
On a sunny day, Thomas and Yamazaki triumphed in a tight championship tie-break, winning 7/5, 2/6, 10/8 against Durham's first pair.
Munro and Brooks lost their rubber 2/6, 1/6, but Thomas and Yamazaki continued their momentum, winning their second rubber 6/3, 6/3.
Unfortunately, Durham claimed victory on countback after Munro and Brooks lost their final rubber 1/6, 1/6.
The final match was played on Saturday, September 28 at home against Northumberland, with Cathy Tsitsos joining the team.
Despite a reshuffled line-up, the Isle of Man team struggled and ultimately lost the fixture 0-4. Thomas and Munro lost 2/6, 2/6 and 1/6, 1/6 to Northumberland’s pairs, while Brooks and Tsitsos were defeated 1/6, 0/6.
Although the season ended without a win, the Isle of Man team gained valuable experience in their over-50s county debut and the players would like to thank the Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association for its support.