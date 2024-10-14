FC Isle of Man ended Padiham’s impressive 10-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
The North West Counties Premier Division game started in frustrating fashion for the home side as the East Lancashire side took the lead in the ninth minute in unexpected fashion.
Lee Pugh’s dangerously long throw into the box caused confusion for FC Isle of Man’s defence and, although goalkeeper Adam Killey tried to tip the ball over the bar, it deflected off his hand and into his own net for an unfortunate own goal.
Despite the early setback, the Ravens steadily grew into the game, buoyed by the noise from the stands.
Padiham’s defence held firm for much of the first half, but the breakthrough came in the 37th minute when Luke Booth produced a moment of individual brilliance.
Booth’s initial cross was cleared back to him and he seized the opportunity, striking an electrifying 25-yard volley that left Padiham goalkeeper Matthew Hamnett stranded, levelling the score at 1-1.
The teams went into the break level at 1-1, with everything to play for in the second half.
Padiham came out strongly, pressing high and forcing Killey into several crucial saves to keep the visitors at bay.
But against the run of play, FC Isle of Man took the lead on the hour mark. Jacob Crook, who had been a constant threat on the left wing, drove forward before cutting inside onto his weaker right foot and unleashing a powerful, curled effort toward goal that nestled into the far top corner.
Padiham threw everything at the Ravens in search of an equaliser and only three minutes later FC Isle of Man’s defence nearly gifted the away side a golden chance when a misunderstanding left Hebda clear, but he couldn’t convert.
The game’s final moments were full of drama. In the 89th minute, Jack McVey was shown a straight red card for a professional foul, stopping a Padiham break.
In a confusing moment, substitute Jamie Corlett was initially sent off wrongly but, after consulting with the linesman, the referee corrected the decision. Padiham manager Cameron Foster was also sent to the stands for dissent amid the chaotic scenes.
Despite being down to 10 men and facing 12 minutes of added time, FC Isle of Man held firm. Killey stepped up once more, making a crucial double save deep into stoppage time.
The Ravens ground out the result, claiming a hard-fought 2-1 victory and earning three valuable points which moves them up to sixth in the NWCFL Premier Division.
- Next up is an away trip to Longridge Town this Saturday, October 19, with kick-off at 3pm.
DEAN TURTON