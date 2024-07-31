FC Isle of Man claimed a first win of the new NWCFL Premier Division season on Tuesday, beating Irlam 1-3.
After Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chadderton, Paul Jones made only one change to his squad that saw Dan Hattersley replace the unavailable Luke Murray.
The Ravens settled quickest into the game, with Jacob Crook nearly opening the scoring only for the Irlam defence to head it over the bar.
However, the hosts relief was short lived as Jack McVey headed home the next corner to give the Ravens a well-deserved lead inside 15 minutes.
Having looked comfortable, FC Isle of Man keeper Adam Killey was called into action soon after the goal as he spread himself well to deny John Johnston.
The second goal would come before the break as Charlie Higgins played Ste Whitley in down the right, he drove to the byline and cut it back where Sam Baines was on hand to prod home.
It could have been 0-3 before half-time, but Irlam's Elliot Wynne saved well to deny Pinnington.
The second period saw Jones's side settle well and control much of the ball, but without creating any clear-cut chances, even with Higgins trying his luck from halfway.
A triple substitution saw Sean Doyle, Ronan McDonnell and Adam Adebiyi introduced and it wouldn't take long for the Ravens record goalscorer to get his first goal of the season.
A long free-kick from McVey perfectly found Doyle who headed in to give the Ravens a 0-3 lead.
Despite Irlam pulling one back through Declan Daniels, the Ravens’ defence, especially Al Maitland and McVey, put in a determined performance to ensure their side would claim the points.
The Ravens, who sit seventh in the fledgling standings, are back in action on Saturday, August 10 with a home game against Longridge Town.
SAM TURTON