Onchan recorded their first win of the 2024-25 Canada Life Premier League season at Foxdale on Saturday.
The Os upset the form book by claiming a 1-4 success at Billy Goat Park and therefore are well represented in the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week.
Laying the foundations for that impressive result was Onchan’s defence in which Karl Pressley and Connor Dawson caught the eye in particular.
The latter produced a fine display at left-back for the visitors, while Pressley maintained his fine form this campaign with an eye-catching display at right-back as Onchan kick-started their season with three points.
Completing the four-man Team of the Week defence alongside them are Ayre United’s Jamie Callister and Nathan Yates of Union Mills who both went head-to-head at Garey Mooar.
Jamie once again led by example as he steadied the defence during a hard-fought battle at Mills, while Yates continued his superb form with an impressive display to help deny the champions until late on.
Behind that back four and donning the goalkeeper gloves was Sam Ingham of St John’s. With very few regular keepers catching the eye this week, stand-in custodian Ingham claims the number one jersey after keeping a clean sheet at Marown.
The latest hypothetical XI adopts an attacking 4-2-4 formation and the two midfielders in question are Ayre’s Shaun Kelly and Corinthians’ Ryan Nelson.
Only just 16, the latter provided a superb display in the left of midfield as the Whites recorded a crushing 7-1 victory over St George’s at Ballafletcher, while Kelly not only played an important role in midfield but netted twice – including a late winner - as the Tangerines secured a valuable victory at Union Mills.
Also impressing for Corinthians was Joe Middleton who continued his fine form in front of goal with a hat-trick as the Whites put the Saints to the sword, therefore he takes his place in the four-man attack.
Joining him up front is Laxey’s Jack Keelan, Callum Taggart of St John’s and Onchan’s Andy Asbridge.
Keelan provided the eye-catching performance for the Miners who secured a closely-contested win over Rushen United at Croit Lowey, while Asbridge was the star of the show for the Os with a tireless display as Onchan claimed the result of the day against Foxdale.
Taggart produced another man-of-the-match performance by netting three goals and assisting with the fourth in the Saints’ 0-4 win at Marown.
Claiming the referee of the week honours for the first time is Sam Palmer who enjoyed a fine game with the whistle during a hard-fought contest between Union Mills and Ayre Utd at Garey Mooar.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Sam Ingham (St John’s)
Defence
Karl Pressley (Onchan)
Jamie Callister (Ayre)
Nathan Yates (Union Mills)
Connor Dawson (Onchan)
Midfield
Shaun Kelly (Ayre)
Ryan Nelson (Corinthians)
Attack
Jack Keelan (Laxey)
Joe Middleton (Corinthians)
Callum Taggart (St John’s)
Andrew Asbridge (Onchan)
Referee
Sam Palmer (U. Mills v Ayre Utd)