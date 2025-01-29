FC Isle of Man’s play-off hopes in the North West Counties Premier Division hang by a thread as sixth-place Irlam visit the Bowl on Saturday evening.
The Ravens currently lie eight points and two places below the Salford side who sit just outside the division’s promotion play-off spots.
The Manx side will have an extra spring in their step following last weekend’s dramatic victory 2-1 over AFC Liverpool thanks to two injury-time goals.
That win was only the Ravens second in their last eight games, a run of form that has seen Paul Jones’s squad lose their grip on a top-six spot they have occupied for large chunks of the campaign.
After a terrible start to the season that saw them only pick up one draw from their fist six games, Irlam’s form is now some of the best in the division. Indeed they haven’t lost a league game since November, racking up five wins in their last six matches.
After Saturday evening’s game at the Bowl, the Ravens face another tough test with their rearranged trip to former league side Bury on Tuesday evening.
The match was originally meant to take place at the start of this month, but was postponed because of a frozen pitch at Gigg Lane.
The pre-season favourites for the title currently sit second in the standings, a point behind leaders Ramsbottom United.
After next week’s trip to Lancashire, the islanders only have two more away games at Glossop North End and Burscough to come.
The Ravens’ season culminates with a run of eight home fixtures at the national stadium from early March to the last match of the campaign against rivals West Didsbury & Chorlton on April 19.